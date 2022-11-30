BILLINGS, Mont. - A man was robbed at gunpoint in Billings.
The Billings Police Department reports the victim was in the area of 5th St. and Burlington Ave. when a white man approached and robbed him at gunpoint.
The victim was not injured and the the suspect took off in a gold SUV.
An investigation is ongoing.
Sgt Chaney