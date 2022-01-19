BILLINGS, Mont. - A man is facing several charges after a victim came forward to report he sexually assaulted her when she was younger.

In March of 2020, a Laurel Police Department Detective received a report from the Department of Health and Human Services Centralized Intake regarding a sexual assault of a child.

Court documents say the report advised that a child, born in 2006, had been sexually assaulted on several occasions by Robert Lee Morrissey Jr.

The detective responded to the victim’s home and met with her mother to discuss the report.

At the time, the victim’s mother said she wasn’t too sure the victim was ready to speak about the assault yet and asked to have some time to speak to the victim’s counselor first.

Later, in June of 2020, the victim’s mother agreed to speak with the detective and advised that the victim had told her Morrissey put his hands underneath her underwear and touched her inappropriately.

At the time, the victim would have been 10-years-old, and documents say the assault happened at a house in Laurel.

In addition to the assault on the girl, the victim’s mother told investigators Morrissey subjected her and her sisters to long-term sexual abuse when they were growing up.

Court documents show when the detective spoke with the woman’s sisters they confirmed her story.

In July of 2020, Morrissey was contacted by the detective and agreed to speak.

After an advisal of his rights under Miranda, Morrissey denied touching the victim, but said that he may have brushed or touched her leg.

Morrissey also said it was possible the victim put her hand in his pocket to get candy since always had candy in his pockets.

Court documents say Morrissey admitted he had sexual contact with the victim’s mother and her sisters when they were younger.

When the victim was forensically interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center, she reportedly said Morrissey touched her in “a not very okay place,” and that it happened more than once.

The victim said the assaults happened in a year-long period and ended a few years ago.

All of the assaults happened at a house in Laurel where Morrissey was staying at the time according to court documents.

The victim reported three separate incidents where Morrissey assaulted her.

She went on to say that she realized what Morrissey was doing to her was wrong when she started learning sex education in the fifth grade.

Robert Lee Morrissey Jr. has been charged with three counts of felony sexual assault.