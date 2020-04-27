BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Police Chief Rich St. John says the victim of a shooting that happened Sunday night on the South Side of Billings has died.
Police say a 50-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound shortly before 10 p.m. on South 31st Street, near 1st Avenue South.
Billings police tweeted that the man who had been shot was taken to the hospital.
20-28986 Shooting reported on 4/26 @ 2158 hrs in the 100 block of S 31. 50 year old male gunshot victim transported to hospital via AMR. Detectives on scene. Investigation ongoing. Sgt Hoeger— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) April 27, 2020