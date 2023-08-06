Three Forks, MT- Many of us in Montana enjoy recreating outdoors, but it's important to remember to be aware of your surroundings at all times.

According to a Facebook post Jen Royce says she was enjoying her birthday, floating on the Jefferson River with two of her best friends.

The friends where floating in a deep area, far in the middle of the river.

Suddenly, Royce says a group of otters attacked the women without warning.

She says the attack was vicious and relentless.

Leaving the women with severe bites and scratches over their bodies.

But this attack was as rare as it was unexpected.

Jeff Ewelt, executive director of ZooMontana, says this type of attack from river otters is very rare, because "they are typically pretty reclusive animals, you don't see them very often when you are out and about."

He went on to say that "the only time you are going to see them get aggressive is if they are protecting their young. So, if the parents feel that you are getting too close to their young, they are obviously going to do everything they can to protect them."

Royce was able to fight off the otters enough to swim to shore, where the animals finally left her alone, but she and her friends were separated on different sides of the river.

One was stranded on a rock in the water, still fending off the attacking animals.

While this type of incident is out of character for otters, Ewelt says if you find yourself a target of an otter attack, "the best thing to do is fight back really you're a bigger but you gotta remember otters are crafty they're smart, but they have the advantage in the water so if you're able to get out of that water that in most cases is going to help you."

The women had one working phone between them to contact authorities.

But due to the remote location of the attack, it was difficult for rescuers to locate the group.

One of the injured women had to run and catch the emergency lights in the distance.

But a little less than an hour after the emergency call was made, first responders arrived, giving her hope in the aftermath of the brutal and unexpected attack.

In her Facebook post, Royce wrote:

["They found us. They found us. We weren’t alone anymore. And as the realization sat in that someone had arrived, I also heard the sound of the helicopter approaching on my side of the river. The sweet sweet sweet sound of help arriving. I cannot begin to explain the huge relief and the hysterical release of tears knowing we weren’t alone and would soon be on our way out of hell."]

Royce and her friends were then airlifted to Bozeman Deaconess, where they received several rounds of rabies and tetanus shots.

She and her friends suffered scratches, deep cuts, and bite wounds all over their bodies and faces.

Royce is still recovering from her injuries, but says she is extremely grateful for her and her friend's survival, and thankful for the quick response of the numerous agencies and individuals that stepped in to save them.