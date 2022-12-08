UPDATE: DEC. 8 at 11:05 a.m.

The victim of Monday's homicide that happened in the 1100 block of 28th Street West has been identified.

Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Valerie Juhl told us the victim was identified as 39-year-old Joseph Sean Little Sr.

His cause of death was multiple sharp-force injuries.

Juhl said the distinction between sharp-force injuries and stab wounds is not all Little's injuries were caused by stab--his body was found with had cuts and lacerations that weren't necessarily his cause of death.

UPDATE: 1:47 p.m.

The Billings Police Department posted on social media they are investigating the suspicious death as a homicide.

Investigators are still at the scene of the death.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death that happened in Billings Monday just before 6 p.m.

The Billings Police Department said on social media a 38-year-old man was found dead with multiple wounds in an apartment unit in the 1100 block of 28th Street West.

There is no suspect description at this time.