BILLINGS - The victim of Friday's fatal incident on I-90 is identified by the Stillwater County Coroner's Office as 38-year-old Ashley Marie Ramirez of Billings.

The crash occurred near mile marker 419, involving a semi truck and a Nissan Versa.

MHP Trooper Mike Seversen says the Nissan was traveling east on I-90 behind the semi that had just exited the rest stop and was traveling at a slower speed. The Nissan rear-ended the semi.

Ramirez was not wearing a seatbelt. The drive of the semi was not injured.

Trooper Seversen says alcohol, speed and drugs are not factors in the crash.

Investigation of the incident is being investigated by Montana Highway Patrol.