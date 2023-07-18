UPDATE: Tuesday, July 18 at 11:06 a.m.

The victim in the fatal motorcycle crash that took place in the area of the I-90 underpass in Billings Friday has been identified.

Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman told us the victim is identified as 41-year-old Seth Kenneth Chelini.

His cause of death was a multiple blunt force injuries, and the manner of death was accidental.

BILLINGS, Mont. - The area of the I-90 underpass at the intersection of Mullowney Ln./King Ave. W and Midland Rd. was closed Friday morning for a fatal crash.

The Billings Police Department (BPD) reported a vehicle v. motorcycle crash in the area.

At this time, the BPD crash team is clear of the scene and traffic is open.

We will provide updates as more information becomes available.