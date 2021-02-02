BILLINGS - Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney identifies the victim of Tuesday's fatal crash on Rimrock Road as 17-year-old Christine Croft of Billings.

Mahoney says the cause of death is blunt force trauma injuries.

The victim was previously identified to be 16 years of age.

UPDATE: BPD tweeted that as of 7:20 p.m. Rimrock Road is reopened for traffic.

UPDATE: At around 3:45 p.m. Billings Police responded to an injury accident at the intersection of Rimrock Road and Virginia Lane Tuesday.

Authorities said a Dodge 1500 truck and Toyota Camry collided in the intersection.

The Toyota Camry was reported to be driven by a 16-year-old female from Billings. Authorities say she died at the scene, but a 14-year-old passenger from Billings was transported by ambulance to a local medical facility with injuries.

The Dodge 1500 was reported to be driven by a 19-year-old male from Nevada, with two passengers, both 19-year-olds from Billings. The driver and occupants of the Dodge 1500 sustained minor injuries.

The BPD Fatal Crash Team is currently on-scene investigating the incident. It is anticipated Rimrock Road will be closed to east and west bound traffic between Normal Ave. and Virginia Lane for at least the next couple of hours while the investigation continues.

At this time, there have been no arrests or charges. The investigation is active and on-going.

UPDATE: Police investigated a fatal crash at the intersection of Rimrock Road and Virginia Lane Tuesday afternoon.

According to police a 16-year-old girl died after a Dodge pickup truck collided with a Toyota Camry.

The collision was reported around 4 p.m.

Police say five people were involved in the crash. All of those involved were teenagers.

Police do not believe speed, drugs, or alcohol were involved.

BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department said that as of 4 p.m. Tuesday Rimrock Road is closed between Virginia Lane and Normal Avenue in both directions due to a serious accident.

Sgt. Pat Curry recommends travelers use an alternate route.

