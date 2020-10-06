Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney identifies the victim of Sunday's shooting as 33-year-old Kyle Reed of Billings.

Mahoney says Reed died of a single gunshot wound to the head, and his death is being classified as a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.

BILLINGS, MT - At this time, no charges are being filed following Sunday's fatal shooting on the 1300 block of Custer Avenue.

Lt. Brandon Wooley says a 32-year-old man was shot and killed following an altercation with a 30-year old neighbor.

Wooley says two handguns were recovered by police at the scene. The guns belonged to the two men involved in the altercation.

Wooley says the 30-year-old man was detained, questioned, and released, but at this time no arrests have been made.

Wooley says the investigation is ongoing. The name of the 32-year-old will be released by the Yellowstone County Coroner.

Oct. 4, 2020 - According to a tweet by Sergeant Cagle with the Billings Police Department, a shooting occurred on the 1300 block of Custer Avenue that killed one.

The police have arrested the person of interest and there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing