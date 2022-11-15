UPDATE: Nov. 15 at 1:20 p.m.

The Yellowstone County deputy coroner Rich Hoffman has identified the victim of the hit-and-crash on Broadwater Avenue Oct. 31.

The victim was identified as Santana Guzman-Hernandez, 57, from El Salvador.

Hoffman said Guzman-Hernandez died of multiple blunt force injuries, and his manner of death is homicide.

UPDATE: 11:22 A.M.

Broadwater has reopened between 6th and 7th West after the fatal crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle Tuesday.

The Billings Police Department said via Twitter all lanes are open to traffic.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Broadwater is closed between 6th and 7th West after a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle Tuesday.

Lt. Brandon Wooley with the Billings Police Department said:

"This morning, shortly after 6 a.m., officers were dispatched to what initially called in as a welfare check. We believe somebody was walking in the area and found an individual down in the front yard here in the 600 block of Broadwater that appeared to need some medical attention. Upon officers' arrival and seeing the scene, and medical personnel arriving, the individual was a male, that's all we know at this time, who is deceased. Evidence at the scene indicates some type of vehicle involvement. Right now, we're investigating this as a motor vehicle versus pedestrian fatality. At this time, we do not have a vehicle at the scene. So, we're looking for any information that the public might have regarding this incident and vehicle involved. Preliminary information at the scene, we are looking for front-end, front passenger side damage to some type of vehicle.

Lt. Wooley said Broadwater Avenue is closed to all traffic from 6th Street West to 7th Street West until at least noon while police investigate.