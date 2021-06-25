UPDATE: JUNE 25 AT 3:51 P.M.

According to Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney, the victim is identified as 22-year-old Thaddeus Maurice Merritt of Billings.

Merritt died from multiple gunshot wounds.

UPDATE: JUNE 25 AT 8:39 A.M.

The Billings Police Department said in a release the man who died in the hospital after the shooting that happened in the alley between First Avenue N and Second Thursday night was a 22-year-old from Illinois.

BPD said the other person involved is an 18-year-old man from Billings and was brought to a local hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Detectives with the Investigation Division have taken over the investigation, and BPD said investigators are not currently looking for anyone else involved.

No one has been arrested or charged with a crime at this time, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information surrounding the incident is asked to call (406) 657-8473.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the alley between 1st Avenue North and 2nd Avenue North off 27th Street.

According to Lieutenant Brian Krivitz, two men shot at each other multiple times. Both of the men were taken to the hospital, one of them has since died.

Police don't believe anybody else was involved. The area will be shut down until later this afternoon while police collect evidence. Right now, there are 58 evidence markers in the area.