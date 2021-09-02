UPDATE: SEPT. 3 AT 2:50 P.M.

Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman released the identity of the pedestrian who was killed in the crash that took place Thursday on Central Avenue.

The victim is identified as Dorian Kevin Ogden, 31. The cause of death is listed as multiple blunt force trauma injuries.

UPDATE: SEPT. 3 AT 11:07 A.M.

More information was released on the incident early Friday morning.

According to information from the Billings Police Department (BPD), a Ford F150 was traveling westbound on Central Ave. approaching the intersection of Santa Fe Dr.

A pedestrian was in the crosswalk at the intersection traveling northbound while the “no walk” signal was lit.

Witnesses reported that eastbound and westbound travel on Central Ave. had a green light.

The Ford F150 struck the pedestrian, causing a fatal injury, before fleeing the scene.

Law enforcement located the driver of the Ford, a 19-year-old man from Billings, multiple blocks away several minutes later. Speed and alcohol are suspected factors in the crash.

The 19-year-old was released pending blood/toxicology results and further investigation.

BPD reports the pedestrian was a 31-year-old man.

UPDATE: SEPT. 2 AT 10:13 P.M.

Our on-scene reporter says police are conducting alcohol screenings on the man who was driving the truck.

No arrests have been made at this time.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

BILLINGS - A section of Central Avenue is closed after an accident left one person dead.

At approximately 8:48 p.m. Thursday, a westbound truck on Central Ave. hit a pedestrian, the Billings Police Department reports.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck fled but was later apprehended, BPD says.

Central Ave. is closed from Santa Fe Drive to Lexington Drive.

The BPD crash team is on scene and we are working to bring you more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.