The Billings community is gearing up for a visit by the vice president next week.

The visit is intended to give Mike Pence a first hand look at how the meth epidemic is impacting Montana.

Pence will meet with local law enforcement and other federal officials as they focus on a three-point approach to combating Montana's meth crisis: treatment, prevention and enforcement.

Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito said the entire community is paying the price through increased taxes needed to fight the epidemic and reducing violence associated with the drug use.

"Just look at law enforcement. The amount of resources needed for law enforcement to attempt to deal with methamphetamine is expensive," said Twito. "You can see evidence of it in the school system where kids are being impacted. So, there is absolutely a direct affect on methamphetamine, affects all of us. It's a terrible drain on our resources, our prisons, our jails are full and a lot of it is due to this drug, this particular drug."

Community organizations such as Rimrock, formerly known as Rimrock Foundation are also doing their part in combating the meth epidemic.

Working under the leadership of Montana Attorney General Kurt Alme, they meet continuously with other community leaders on treatment options and reducing the drug problem in Billings.

Rimrock CEO Lenette Kosovich said Project Safe Neighborhoods is making a difference in educating the community about substance abuse and how users can get help.

"We have enforcement, and we know our people in Billings are working hard to get the drugs off the streets," said Kosovich. "Treatment, that's where Rimrock comes in and also prevention, that's where our partners get involved in that aspect to make sure we have the awareness so people know we have to prevent this in the first place."

Kosovich said they are excited to continue these efforts.

"I've been very encouraged about whats happening at a federal level. There's been bipartisan support to attack the scourge of drug abuse, having Vice President Pence come to town really shines a light about what we've been doing in our community," added Kosovich.