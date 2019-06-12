Vice President Mike Pence in Billings Today

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence are set to arrive in Billings at noon today.

They have a full schedule while they are here. The Vice President will be talking about the administration's efforts to fight illegal drugs.

When they arrive, they will go to RiverStone Health with Senator Steve Daines.

At RiverStone Health, Pence will hear remarks from the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force and the Yellowstone Substance Abuse Coalition. The VP will then address the media about the Trump Administrations efforts to combat the drug problem.

From there, the Vice President will travel to the Willow Way Treatment Center.

Meanwhile, Karen Pence will have her press briefing. She will meet with military spouses and discuss employment challenges many of them face.

Then, later this evening, the Pences will come back together for a closed door campaign fundraiser for Senator Daines.

The Billings Police Department will be closing some roads in advance of their arrival.

Police will have the streets around the Double Tree Hotel closed to vehicles starting at nine this morning. They will be closed for 24 hours. You will still be able to walk or bike in the area. And, you will still be able to get into the Double Tree Hotel or your business through checkpoints.

If you have a vehicle parked on the roof level of Park 2 Garage or the Empire Garage, you'll need to move your vehicle by 8 am. Parking will not be allowed on these upper levels until 10 am tomorrow.

Billings Police Chief Rich St. John is asking the public to be patient when dealing with road closures and parking restrictions.

He said, "This is a major disruption of downtown traffic and I want to thank everyone in advance for patience and understanding. These actions are necessary to ensure the safety of, not only our Vice President, but our citizens as well."

Every intersection of the Vice President's motorcade route will also be shut down. Vice President Pence will be traveling to RiverStone Health using Highway 3 and a downtown route.

For security reasons, Billings Police cannot give out the exact route. Chief St. John estimates that delays along the motorcade route should not last longer than fifteen minutes

The Vice President will be staying the night in Billings and then tomorrow the couple will travel to West Yellowstone. There, they will tour Old Faithful and talk about the administration's efforts to build up national park infrastructure.