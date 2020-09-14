BELGRADE, Mont. - Vice President Mike Pence headlined a campaign rally in southcentral Montana Monday.

Pence appeared Monday afternoon at an event venue in Belgrade. He also had an event earlier in the day in Wisconsin.

In attendance was Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, who is facing a challenge from Gov. Steve Bullock; U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, who is facing Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney in the run for governor; and state auditor Matt Rosendale, who is being challenged by former state legislator Kathleen Williams for Montana's sole House seat.

Pence spoke on a number of issues, including economic development, energy, defunding Planned Parenthood, and supporting law enforcement.

The event was open to the public but crowd size was limited because of restrictions due to the coronavirus.