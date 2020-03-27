BILLINGS, Mont. - Now that only essential businesses are staying open to the public, many of them are having to adjust to the way they operate, to keep themselves, and their customers safe.

Billings Animal Family Hospital is one of those essential businesses having to change they way they operate to stay open and continue to treat pets.

Dr. Edie Best, who owns the hospital, says they closed their doors to the public a week ago and started a "curbside concierge".

Clients are now asked to make appointments online, before they take their pet to the hospital.

Employees come out, take the animal and treat them inside.

Dr. Best said they communicate with clients over the phone. When they are finished, clients can come back to pick up their pets outside.

Dr. Best says business hasn't changed too much now that people are spending more time at home and with their pets.

Dr. Best says, "People are a little more aware of what their pets are doing, what they're pets are eating, because they're home with them, which is actually a good thing so they can maybe pick up subtle changes that are happening with their pets, and we all know, everybody who has pets knows how important they are for us, our mental health and well being and I think people are really concerned with keeping them healthy".

Dr. Best says they are also cleaning and sanitizing the building after each pet leaves and at the end of every shift.

As of today there have not been any recorded cases of animals testing positive for the corona virus.