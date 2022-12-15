BILLINGS, Mt: In the Magic City, Parks and Recreation have opened their seasonal ice rink at Veterans Park.

Mike Pigg, the Superintendent of Parks, said that setting this ice rink is one of his staff’s favorite seasonal activities.

“Every year, we try and provide skate rink and when it gets cold enough then we get it going. My staff loves doing this. It's one way we can give back to the community and we provide this for anybody who wants to come skate. There is no cost,” explained Mike.

Cohen Walds, one of the members of Billings Bulls ice skating team, mentioned that he practices at the ice rink daily for his upcoming ice-skating tournament in Helena.

“I like to come here as much as I can so that I can practice with my father to prepare for the tournament this weekend in Helena,” emphasized Cohen.