BILLINGS, MT- Veterans Navigation Network is hosting their first annual Veteran Resource and Career Fair.

This comes from a partnership with VNN, the Offutt Family Foundation, and RDO Equipment. The event is designed to give back to veterans, and their families.

The event will have stands for different programs, food, and activities for kids and families.

"We're trying to give resources to any veterans and their families that reach out. Some don't know what's available to them," said Michael McManus, the Program Coordinator for Veterans Navigation Network.

"The transition from serving to civilian life can be challenging, and we want to try and give back. We're gonna have a lot of resources for trade schools, apprenticeships, and general local resources that people can use to help themselves."

McManus concluded in saying he hopes local veterans seek out mentorship from VNN to try and better themselves.

"Every veteran is different, but we try to help anyone with any variety of situations they may be facing when they return home."

The event will be held Saturday, October 8, from 11 A.M- 4 P.M. at MetraPark's Montana Pavilion.

More information about the organization can be found here.