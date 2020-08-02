BILLINGS, Mont. - Hundreds of local Billings veterans lined up outside Miller's Horse Palace for a free drive-thru meat and produce give away.

The Billings non-profit, Veteran's Meat Locker set up the event and with in the first hour they sold all 2,000 pounds of meat they planned to give away.

Phillips 66 and AmeriCorp Vista for Billings teamed up with the non-profit, selling gift bags, fresh produce and non perishable items to the 200 plus veterans.

Open from 11 to 2 p.m. Saturday, veterans started lining up at 10 that morning.

According to founder and CEO of Veteran's Meat Locker, Chris Grudzinski, this was by far the biggest turn out they have ever had for an event.

"This is a thank you from all of those ranchers and hunters throughout the community, this is thank you from millers, this is a thank you from phillip 66 , america vista corp, everybody that was apart of this, this is a thank you to all of our service men and women and their families, so that goes along with my mission is to continue to serve and continue to give back to everybody that served with me.", said Grudzsinki.

Grudzinski says he hopes events like today will inspire other veterans to go out and give back to their community.