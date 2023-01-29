BILLINGS, Mt: Montana District 3 Veterans Foreign Wars Auxiliary provided a memorable send off to the Army Reserve 592nd Ordnance Company on Sunday.

Madison Kane, Sergeant First Class with 411 Ordinance Battalion said that it's important for families to give a warm and patriotic send off to their deploying soldiers before they are headed for their mission to serve and protect the country.

“It's very bitter sweet. There is a lot of pride that goes into it, to let them know that they aren't alone. We love our families and we miss our families but this is the job we signed up for and we are proud to do it," emphasized Sergeant Kane.