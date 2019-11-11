Veterans Day celebration held at Independence Hall in Billings

KULR (Billings)- Volunteers of America hosted a Veterans Day celebration today to honor those who have served in our country's military.

Speakers included Air Force and Army Veterans, Billings City officials, and U.S. Senator Steve Daines.

Today, veterans shared their stories and how organizations such as Volunteers of America have helped them.

Through the stories told in today's gathering, emotions ran high and stories of adversity were supported by clapping and helping hands.

Lunch, and an American Flag cake was served once the speakers were finished.

"That's what veterans day is all about, to say thank you remind them how grateful we are for their service and sacrifice to this country," said Senator Daines.

