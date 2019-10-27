Veteran's Meat Locker helping veterans in need

BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Veteran's Meat Locker is a two-year-old non-profit organization in Montana, and they don't let anything go to waste.

VML's mission is to help all veterans -- or anyone affiliated with the military -- by providing them frozen processed meat donated by hunters. Clint Mainwaring, a board member of VML, says the first weekend of big game opening season kicks off their busiest time of year. He also says every member of VML is either a veteran or has close ties to the military.

"This truly is a great community... a lot of our sponsors here... there are so many people that are so wonderful in Billings and wanting to give back, even just in the state of Montana in general so it's nice. Everyone does their own little part," says Mainwaring.

VML is opening four new meat processing drop off spots this year: 4th Avenue in Billings, Backwoods Wild Game in Forsyth, Matt's Old-fashioned Butcher Shop and Deli in Livingston, and Yellowstone Wild Game Processing in Bozeman.

Mainwaring says VML follows all necessary state protocol and all meat is safe for consumption. The five Yellowstone Valley Exchange Clubs will also be hosting a chili cook-off on November 9th at The American Legion Post 4. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids. All veterans can get in for free.

If you or any hunters you know want to help their cause by donating meat, you can contact VML on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/vetmeatlocker/.