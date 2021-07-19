BILLINGS, Mont. - A Vietnam veteran's remains will return home after more than 50 years in Vietnam Monday afternoon.

Lt. Alva Ray Krogman was shot down over Laos during the Vietnam War in 1967. He was one of more than 26,000 Americans lost and unaccounted for.

In February 2019, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency found Lt. Krogman's remains, and he was identified and accounted for in July 2020

"Being able to bring him home when we heard that was wonderful," Krogman's cousin Kelly Steindorf said, "it's totally overwhelming because we don't deserve the honor. Krogman deserves the honor. But we're happy to embrace the whole thing and honor him and all those other who lost their lives."

Lt. Krogman will fly into Billings and placed into a casket Monday before being escorted to Worland, Wyoming.

On Wednesday, there will be a visitation at Worland Middle School from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The formal service will be at 11 a.m., and a full military honors and flyover at noon to Riverview Memorial Gardens on Big Horn Avenue.