FROMBERG, Mont. - A Vietnam Veteran (Army, 1965-1970) in Fromberg is grateful for help with the cleanup of his home after flood water damaged it.

Larry Richardson grew up in his home in Fromberg. He then purchased the home in 1984 after his parents passed away. Now he's uncertain if he'll be able to live in it again because of damage from flood water.

In spite of the damage, Richardson is focused on gratitude:

"I know this is a bad situation, but the people that have come in here… just tremendous," he said. "I can't thank them enough. And we're not done yet."

"I know I've probably lost my house, but the people I've seen the past few days are beyond belief," he added. "There are beautiful people in this world."

Richardson said many people have helped him:

"I had a guy come here who was 88 years old. There was a little ridge of just muck over there. He stayed there for about two hours, pushing that muck off of there. He says, 'I can't help very much, but I'll do a little.'"

Fromberg Mayor Tim Nottingham said about 200-300 structures were damaged by the flood, including about 95 homes. Fromberg residents are also currently under a boil order. Mayor Nottingham said the helping hands and donations are making a big difference.

We chatted with a volunteer from Joliet while we were there:

"Right now is a time to come together and give back where we can," Ali Nardinger said. "Today's actually my birthday… it's what I wanted to do. I wanted to give to this community."

Governor Gianforte will be in Fromberg on Tuesday, June 21.

Mayor Nottingham said one thing he will talk to Governor Gianforte about is the well:

"We have a serious issue on the east side of town where our pumps are at cause it's washing the banks away," Mayor Nottingham said. "Right now, the riverbank is 150 feet away from our wells. Two weeks ago, it was 200 feet."