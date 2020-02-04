BILLINGS, Mont. -- A letter written by Senator Steve Daines and Congressman Greg Gianforte urges a health care provider, TriWest, to expand its network of providers. The letter further states some veterans in Montana frequently travel over a hundred miles in order to visit a VA health care provider.

Jerry Hudson of VFW Post 1634 says he is lucky to have great health care in Montana's largest city, but he says the same thing cannot be said for rural Montanans.

"Montana is a large state, we're all spread out," he says, "and there aren't that many VA hospitals in Montana -- or care centers. And when you live in a small community, it's tough to get 40-50 miles when you need care and so to do that can be sometimes bad roads, bad weather, if it's an emergency, you gotta get there quick... so I appreciate what they're doing to work with TriWest to get the program going so that other little clinics around the area can work with VA patients."

David McIntyre, President and CEO of TriWest responded to Senator Daines' and Congressman Gianforte's letter on January 30, 2020. In the letter, McIntyre addresses each concern. He says TriWest is communicating with a hospital in Glasgow about 250 miles from Billings so veterans won't have to travel to Billings for care. McIntyre also states he is working on building an urgent care network in Montana. The letter also describes their 'demand capacity assessment', examining what VA services are available.