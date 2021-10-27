Veteran goes from being homeless on the streets of Billings to attending community college

BILLINGS, Mont. - An Air Force veteran was living on the streets of Billings 2 1/2 years ago. Now, he's a student at Dawson Community College.

"I wasn't sleeping in my car homeless," Christian Shook said. "I wasn't couch surfing homeless. I was homeless homeless. I'd go behind bakeries and pick mold off of bagels that I found in the dumpster to eat."

Shook said while he was homeless, he had knives pulled on him. He also developed an addiction as a way to cope with his situation.

An organization in the community, Tumbleweed, helped Shook get treatment for his addiction and then, find a place to live. He said he is so grateful for the help.

Officer Brad Mansur with the Billings Police Department said there may be up to 300 people over the course of a year living on the streets of Billings. He said the majority of those living on the streets are battling addiction.

There are resources available to help. A list of those resources is available here.