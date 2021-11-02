After traveling over 1,800 miles from Virginia to Wyoming with only faith and his dog, a veteran now has a roof over his head and even a driver's license thanks to Volunteers of America Northern Rockies (VOA).

"When Mark and his dog Deacon came to our office, they hadn’t eaten in a week. We got them into emergency housing, got Mark some food and, with the generous help of a local veterinarian, got Deacon a hearty meal as well," VOA wrote in a release.

Mark put everything he had into making the journey to Wyoming in search of a better life. Though he was receiving disability payments for injuries sustained while he served, they were still being sent to his old address in Virginia.

Luckily, after connecting with VOA, they went to work on helping him achieve his goals.

“He’s a real go-getter,” Mark's case manager, who has been meeting with him regularly, said. “He really stuck to his goals.”

With their help, Mark was able to open a bank account, set up direct deposit, and get the checks that had been sent to the wrong address re-issued. He was then able to buy a truck and get his driver’s license.

Though Mark and Deacon have a roof over their heads and know where their next meal will come from, Mark still comes in almost daily to visit the VOA team.

“We became his family,” Mark's case manager said. “That’s how it is with a lot of these Veterans: You develop a relationship and they keep coming back to visit even after they’ve gotten help and have stability.”

VOA operates Veterans Services programs across Wyoming, Montana and Western South Dakota. Last year, they served 2,708 Veterans in our region.