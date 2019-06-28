Two abandoned baby chimpanzees in Turkey are getting a second shot at life.

At a zoo in Darica, veterinarian Hilal Akbas is the substitute "mom" for the two baby chimps, Shadow and Jane.

Their mother refused to care for them.

Akbas says she is learning chimpanzee interaction traits so she can better care for them.

By studying the mothers of other chimpanzees at the zoo, she is able to pick up behaviors that help her connect to Shadow and Jane.

The ultimate goal is to one day restore the two babies to a regular chimpanzee family social structure.