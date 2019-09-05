An injured duck in Greene County, Tennessee, is back on her feet, thanks to her new "Orthope-duck" shoes!

Jenny the Duck's owner noticed that his web-footed friend was walking with her legs turned in.

Turned out, she has a condition called "Bumble-foot" that's caused by walking on rough surfaces, according to her veterinarian, Dr. Matt Quillen.

Dr. Quillen realized that normal treatment just wouldn't fill the bill, so he made a trip to the hardware store and found materials to fashion custom shoes for Jenny.

They were a perfect fit, even though Jenny's usual waddle is ore like a stomp.

Still, her vet is pleased with her progress, ang with his name for her new footwear.