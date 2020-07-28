Vet Center hosts Quilts of Valor ceremony

BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Quilts of Valor Foundation awarded handmade quilts to veterans at the Vet Center on Tuesday.

Brenda Young, a volunteer for Quilts of Valor, says the program began in 2003 by Catherine Roberts, when her son was deployed to Iraq. Since then, there have been over 250,000 quilts awarded to service members. Young says volunteers hand-make the quilts with patriotic colors and designs. She says they do this as a thank you to the men and women who serve their country.

"I just think it's a really awesome, worthwhile cause, because we are telling our veterans thank you and so many of them didn't get that, especially Vietnam veterans and they definitely deserve it for everything they've done for us," she says.

Young says quilts are awarded through a nomination process. If you would like to nominate a veteran, go to: https://www.qovf.org/.