With the best intentions, people pick up baby deer mistakenly believing they have been abandoned. They haven't.

Mother deer leave their babies while they forage for food, and will always return.

This vet in Poland is taking care of seven roe deer, a European deer, that were picked up by people thinking they had been abandoned.

The vet keeps them in a special pen where he puts on a deer mask and feeds them.

He uses the mask in hopes they will not get used to a human face.

He feeds them eight times a day.

They take goat's milk now, and that will eventually be replaced with hay, herbs, and tender tree branches.

Next spring, they'll be released into their natural environment where they came from.