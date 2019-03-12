Billings Fire Chief Bill Rash announced Wednesday Verizon has resolved the issue causing problems for some Verizon Wireless users while trying to call 911.

Rash commended the 911 staff for the "incredible job that they did during the time that Verizon was working to resolve Verizon's connectivity issues."

If the issue recurs, Rash will notify the public through KULR-8 and other media members immediately.

According to the Billings Fire Chief, Bill Rash, The Billings City/ County 9-1-1 Center has failed to receive a number of 9-1-1 calls through Verizon Wireless services.

Verizon Wireless is working on a solution to this problem.

If you are unable to make contact with the city/ county 9-1-1 center through your verizon wireless service, immediately call (406) 657-8200 to report your emergency.

Please direct all inquiries to Billings Fire Department Fire Administration at 657-8423.