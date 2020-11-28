BILLINGS, Mont, - Many small shops in Billings took advantage of Small Business Saturday by hosting their own events.

With most farmers markets and vendors events canceled this year, Saturday's 'Local Love Holiday Event' served as a great way to support small businesses.

A handful of vendors were displaying their custom designed shirts, handcrafted toys, impressive paintings and more next to Al's Bootery and Repair Shop, Saturday afternoon.

Jacqui Brown, owner of Biker Betty clothing, says out of the 15 market events scheduled for last summer, only three were held, and Brown says they were significantly scaled back due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Now small business have had to rely on smaller events hoping residents will discover them. Brown explains the importance of reaching out to smaller businesses for your holiday shopping, rather than bigger box stores.

"If you can shop local, it's the way to go. Someone puts their hard work, their time, their effort, and it means a lot to them and it means a lot to the person getting it. They appreciate it so much more because not only did it come from the heart, it was created from the heart," said Brown.

Brown says residents can contact many small businesses through Facebook, or keep an eye out for future market events in the coming months.