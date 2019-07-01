Vehicles throughout Billings neighborhoods getting shot out

KULR (Billings)- There is some concern amidst the public following multiple car windows broken out from small BB's

According to a mobile home park official in Golden Meadows and Willow Bend Mobile Home Parks, 17 vehicles had broken windows.

However, that number is not confirmed by Billings Police at this time.

Billings Police Chief Rich St. John tells us a minimum of 10 vehicles in Briarwood did get their windows broken.

KULR-8 spoke to one individual in these impacted areas about the possible suspects. She just bought her car 3 days ago and heard the news from her neighbor.

"Our neighbor walked over and was pounding on our door and we were sleeping and woke up and we came out the door, he came out here, he pretty much said a bunch of cars in our neighborhood have gotten their windows broken into or bashed out and yours was one of them. So we came out and saw this," said Billings resident Kyrsten Ponce.

Chief St. John adds BPD continue to look for a pattern so they can find these suspects. He also added this happens every 4 to 5 years and it's generally kids being malicious for no reason.

If you have any tips on who may be doing this, you are asked to call BPD.