The following is a press release from the Bureau of Indian Affairs:

BIG HORN COUNTY, Mont. - Our Tuesday #BIACrowAgency Facebook post warned that we are fighting frequent vehicle fires in grass this year. Two more new wildfires Wednesday, August 10, sprang from trucks.

At 9:30 a.m. we responded to the Break fire north of Highway 1 (the Crow Agency-Two Leggings cutoff) near where the road dives into the Bighorn River valley coming from Crow. A farm truck doing ranch work there was engulfed in flames which spread to 17 acres before our engines and Big Horn County Rural Fire engines stopped the fire spread. Maintain your equipment! Please grease trailer bearings and check tires before moving to Crow Fair camp!

At 5 p.m. the temperature was 101 degrees at Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument when black and white smoke rose from the north shoulder of US Highway 212, northeast of the memorials where tourists gawked. The Battlefield fire covered 35 acres of grass as engines arrived and flanked the fire. Incident Commander Will Wiggins organized response by BIA engines and helitack, Big Horn County and Padlock Ranch engines, while BIA Law Enforcement helped with traffic control. Wiggins, a fire investigator who has returned decades to Crow on fire dispatches from BIA Michigan Agency, believed the fire started from burning particles of exhaust carbon, likely from a heavy truck slowing as it descended toward Interstate 90. A tenperson crew worked that fire through Thursday; it was 50% contained Thursday morning.

To assist in quelling any fires among the crush of people and vehicles at 2022 Crow Fair, we expect help from BIA Yuma, Minnesota and other Agencies to join Crow resources.

Counties surrounding the Crow Reservation on all sides have enacted Stage 1 fire restrictions banning campfires and some outdoor smoking; Crow tribal government is considering whether to also enact these restrictions. Treasure County northeast of the Reservation saw an 18,000+ acre fire last week. Our ERC (severity of a new fire) index reached record highs last week before all six stations got rain Saturday, but has since rebounded right back to another record high.