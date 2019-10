A vehicle vs. pedestrian crash sends one Billings man to the hospital.

According to the Billings Police SGT. Nate West, the crash occurred in the 500 block of North 27th Street.

Police tell us an 80-year-old Wyoming man was traveling south when his van struck the 38-year-old man outside of a designated crosswalk.

The man hit was transported to a Billings hospital with undisclosed injuries.