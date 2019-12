LOCKWOOD, Mont. - A vehicle crashed into a power pole Lockwood, causing homes in the area to be without power Tuesday night.

According to a Yellowstone County sheriff's deputy, a red Jeep traveling east on Becraft Lane crashed into a power pole, causing power outages to many homes in the area.

Becraft Lane between Quinella Drive and Starlight Drive was shut down as a result of the crash.

The outage was reported about 6:30 p.m.