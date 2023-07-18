UPDATE: Tuesday, July 18 at 1:33 p.m.

The vehicle belonging to a missing man has been located in the Newton Lakes area Saturday, July 15, the Park County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

PCSO said in the Facebook post the vehicle was parked in the Newton Lakes area for three days and appeared to have keys and valuable items in it.

The investigation uncovered the vehicle belonged to John Richard Borninkhof, 54, whose family reported him as missing July 12, and the Laurel Police Department (LPD) sent out a missing person alert in the region.

A two-day ground search in the area for Borninkhof followed.

PCSO said the vehicle was returned to the family and the LPD updated the search for their investigation.

Anyone with information on BorninKhof or his location is asked to call LPD 406-628-8737.

LAUREL, Mont. - A Missing Endangered Person Advisory was issued for a 54-year-old man.

According to the advisory, John Richard Borninkhof is 6’2” tall, weighs 290 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.

John was last seen leaving a residence in Laurel on the evening of July 12 driving a 1988 brown Chevy Suburban with Montana plate 3-86006C.

He is known to frequent campgrounds around Beartooth Pass.

There is concern for his safety as he may be suicidal, has heart disease, COPD, high blood pressure and does not have his medication with him.

John has a two inch scar on the top of his head and a healed right foot fracture with a screw in it that may cause him to walk with a limp.

If you have any information on John Borninkhof, you are asked to please contact the Laurel Police Department at 406-628-8737 or call 9-1-1.

The MEPA has since expired, however, John has not been located.