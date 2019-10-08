Today's meeting at Riverstone Health presented facts about vaping among youth throughout the country to school officials in Yellowstone County and what techniques they can use to combat the use of vapes throughout schools.

The vaping epidemic has swept across the country resulting in deaths and illnesses, as Skyview assistant principal Scott Lynch thinks educated students on what they are inhaling in their lungs could deter students from using vaping products in the future.

"We're talking about education, always education. We want our kids to have all the facts and so if this is as bad as we think it is, you know this chemical burns the inside of your lungs and I don't think it gets any worse than that," says Lynch, "but for most of our kids I don't think they know that, I don't think they think that's possible."

Once considered a healthier alternative to cigarettes, flavored vaping products have now received a statewide ban for 120 days which could reduce the frequent use among students.

S.R.O at Skyview High School Tim Doll says "The allure may go away. There won't be anymore sour, grape, or peach flavor out there especially for our younger kids in elementary to junior high age kids who are going to use it so that may slow down the allure side of it."

Both Lynch and Doll say that it is hard to pinpoint who vape users are as they see it among athletes, non-athletes, straight A students and students who are struggling with school.