At 12:30 early last Thursday morning, Vintage Vapor off of Grand Ave. was broken into and robbed.

"So I came down, police were already here, and I came to see my door broken open, and the display broken open and not something I really want to deal with that time of night or ever," said co-owner Jason Lura.

Vintage Vapor's security cameras got the thieves in the act. You can see them shattering the door and grabbing exactly what they want, before hustling out quickly.

Lura says the thieves took just over $900 worth of inventory. He says he fortunately did have insurance, but he will still have to pay a deductible for the damage to the door and display case.

"The most frustrating this is I have to deal with getting the new door, getting the new display case, dealing with the insurance. You know we've talked to the police, hopefully there are some leads, hopefully they catch who did it and bring them to justice 'cause we don't need that going on," Lura said.

This is the first break-in Vintage Vapor has experienced since being in that location for the past year and a half.

Lura says the neighboring salon was broken into previously and a car was stolen from the parking lot.

Lura says he hopes this never happens again because it's not fun. Billings police are looking at a couple of possible suspects but no arrests have been made, according to Lura.