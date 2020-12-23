The epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous people has long been a problem across the country.

Many Indigenous people in our communities know a friend or family member who has gone missing or was murdered.

The Montana Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force says Native Americans make up only 6% of Montana population, but make up 27% of total missing persons cases.

Efforts are ongoing at both the state and federal levels to try and address this issue.

During a press conference on December 10th, Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Chairwoman Shelly Fyant explained part of the ongoing process.

"Two of the families affected by this participated in the victim services component of developing our plan and gave us very good feedback about missing gaps in our protocol," she says. "That's exactly what this process is about, is strengthening our own response to missing persons, and especially through those victims families so we really appreciated their input."

We are launching a podcast titled "Vanished: A Native American Epidemic" to take a deeper look at this issue as it affects our Native populations.

We will be examining several cases of missing or murdered Indigenous people, as-well-as talking about some of the external factors that seem to aggravate this issue.

Episodes of "Vanished" will debut every other Tuesday. The first episode is now available on Spotify, and will be made available on Apple Podcasts in the coming weeks.

If you have a story you would like to share, please reach out to us at vanished@cowlesmontana.com.