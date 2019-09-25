Vallie Auto Center will donate a car to a family in need

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Vallie Auto Center in Billings will be donating a car to a family in need. Right now, they are looking for more nominations. Service Manager, Sean Cahill, says the auto center has been giving away a fully serviced vehicle every year for the past ten years.

He says local businesses help donate parts and the auto center provides parts and labor. Cahill says they started this program to give back to the same community that helped their business grow. Vallie Auto Center has recently serviced the engine, tires, breaks, and installed a new windshield and new AC.

Cahill says they want to donate a car that's reliable, so the deserving family has nothing to worry about.

"We've had this car for about a year that we've been in the process of putting together and we're just trying to find a family in need for it. Yesterday we only had about ten submissions all together. Right now we have about twenty all together. We just want to find a good fit for it and find a home for it. We try to give these away to somebody that's trying to help themselves. They're just stuck in a situation and just need a little help. That's why we do this," says Cahill.

Once the auto center receives enough nominations, they will choose a family to inherit the vehicle.