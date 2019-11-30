Valley Credit Union benefits Toys for Tots

BILLINGS, Mont. -- A bank in Billings is collecting donated toys for children in Yellowstone County.

This is the third year Valley Credit Union is hosting the event called 'Pack the Van.' The toy drive benefits the United States Marine Corps Toys For Tots Program. The branch gave out hot dogs, snacks, and fresh coffee, and anyone who brings a toy got a free picture with Santa Clause.

"The kids are the biggest part of our community, and it's really important to make sure they have a good Christmas," says Branch Manager Joe Olivo, "We all remember waking up and having presents waiting for us at Christmas and how excited you were, so at Valley we feel like no kid should ever go without so... this is one of the most important events that we do all year."

Olivo says all the toys are staying locally in Yellowstone County. The branch accepted toys November 30th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.