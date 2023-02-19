Hardin, MT- The feed was held in honor of Freman Robin Bends -- who was born on Valentine's Day.

His family hosted the feed in his honor -- saying he was a proud trucker who traveled from coast to coast.

He went missing and was found dead in late 2016.

His girlfriend was eventually convicted of his murder.

The bends family say Freman always wanted a homecooked meal while he was on the road, so the family aims to give exactly that to truckers, on his birthday.

They hope to bring a smile to peoples face -- while also bringing missing and murdered indigenous people and victims of intimate partner violence to their attention.