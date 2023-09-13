BILLINGS, Mont.- Starting in October, Riverstone Health will offer a series of community clinics for flu and COVID-19 vaccinations at senior meal sites within Yellowstone County.

The federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently approved Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines made to help aid in protection against the virus.

The vaccines are recommended for people aged six months and older, and most people will need only one dose of the new vaccine.

The flu vaccine is formulated each year to protect against strains of influenza predicted to be circulating that Fall and Winter.

The CDC recommends an annual flu shot for everyone aged six months and older.

These senior meal site clinics will bill Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurance.

No one will be denied a vaccine due to inability to pay.

All clinics will be from 11 a.m. to noon, and no appointment is needed.

The schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, Oct. 3, King of Glory Lutheran Church,4125 Grand Ave.

Wednesday, Oct. 4, Shepherd Senior Meal Site,5541 Haynes Rd.

Thursday, Oct. 5, Heights Senior Meal Site,935 Lake Elmo Dr.

Friday, Oct. 6, Worden Senior Meal Site,2445 Main Street.

Tuesday, Oct. 10, Adult Resource Alliance senior meal site, 1505 Avenue D.

Wednesday, Oct. 11, Laurel Senior Meal Site,720 South Fourth Street.

Thursday, Oct. 12, Custer Senior Meal Site,322 Sixth Street.

Friday, Oct. 13, South Park Senior Citizens Center,901 S. 30th Street.

Flu shots are also available now by appointment at RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic, located at 123 S. 27th St.