The personal information of about 46,000 veterans was compromised after a data breach at the Department of Veteran Affairs.

The Financial Services Center determined unauthorized users were diverting payments from community health care providers.

The unauthorized users did this by gaining access to online applications and altering financial information on the forms so they could divert the money.

The department is offering credit monitoring services to those whose social security numbers may have been compromised.

The VA says it is doing a security review of their online application process to prevent this from happening again.

Both Senator Steve Daines and Senator Jon Tester issued statements about the VA data breach.

"While I applaud the progress VA has made thus far, and the actions taken in response to this breach, more must be done to protect our veterans against cyber criminals and restore confidence with medical providers in Montana communities," Sen. Daines said. "I trust that after a thorough review of the incident, leaders will be held accountable and oversight of our veterans’ personal information strengthened. I request an update on the VA’s actions once that review has been conducted."

Read the full letter Sen. Daines sent to VA Secretary Robert Wilkie here.

Sen. Tester also released the following statement regarding the data breach:

"I strongly support the VA Office of Inspector General’s ongoing investigation into this data breach. As Ranking Member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, my committee staff has been personally briefed on this matter over the last several weeks, and I'm continuing to push for answers on behalf of the more than 60,000 veterans and community providers across the country whose data was compromised. Let me be clear—this hack is completely unacceptable. VA has a responsibility to safeguard the data it keeps, and it needs to get its act together. I’ll be holding the Department accountable in ensuring they protect veterans’ financial and personal data, as well as the community providers that work with VA, now and well into the future."