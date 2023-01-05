MONTANA - VA compensation benefits are up 8.7% in 2023.

News.va.gov said:

"Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, Veterans and beneficiaries who receive VA compensation benefits will see an 8.7% increase in their monthly payments—the largest increase in over 30 years."

The VA said the increase is tied to the Social Security rate change and is based on the Consumer Price Index (which measures changes in the cost of goods and services).

The VA said there are about 90,000 Veterans in Montana. Of those, about 22,000 receive disability payments (these numbers accurate as of 2017).

Mike McManus served in the Air Force from 1987-2007. NonStop Local asked McManus about the increase.

"Certainly benefits a lot of Veterans, myself included," McManus said. "With high cost of living being what it is, even here in Billings, Montana. So, that 8.7% definitely adds up. And VA monetary benefits are tax-free, so you actually get that 8.7% increase."

McManus is now helping other Veterans at the Veterans Navigation Network . He said some veterans are reluctant to file for disability compensation.