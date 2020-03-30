BILLINGS, Mont. - We're all struggling to find ways to keep ourselves busy while staying inside and following those social distancing guidelines.

The Billings Public Library may have shut their doors for now, but they still have plenty of ways to keep you and your family entertained while stuck at home.

According to Hannah Stewart, acting Director for Billings Public Library, there are many thing to do online with or without a library card.

All their online services are still available, including ebooks, emusic, emagazines, and hoopla where you can watch movies.

If you do get a library card, you can use it to take classes online for free. Hannah says you can even learn a new language.

If you're really bored, Hannah says you can pass the time looking up your genealogy and trace your heritage to learn where you come from.

Hannah says the library is continuing to find new ways to stay connected with the community to keep us busy while their doors are closed.

Hannah says, "We're still doing our poetry online, we're figuring out how to do our book clubs online, how to do some of our summer reading programming online, we're planning long term and I guess if there is anything I can tell our community is that we are still here for you and we don't plan on going anywhere."

If you're looking for new ways to keep yourself busy, Hannah reassures us it's simple to get a library card. Click on this link to get started, https://mtsc.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/BILLINGS/search/registration/$N?pc=BILLINGS