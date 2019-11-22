USS Billings crew members in Billings visiting local schools

Ten members of the crew from the USS Billings are in Billings visiting elementary and middle schools this week.

Students at Burlington Elementary School had a lot of questions for the crew. They wanted to know how much the ship weighs. Does the crew ever see dolphins or sharks? And, how fast can the ship go?

The USS Billings weighs 3400 tons. The crew said they see dolphins almost every time they go out. They have seen sharks. And, the ship goes 45 knots.

Lieutenant Andrew LaFave, said, "It makes us proud of what we do. It makes us want to go back and work harder, you know? To have someone looking up to you and want to be just like you almost. It's very cool."

The crew from the USS Billings will in Billings until Sunday, November 24.