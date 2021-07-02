BILLINGS - The Navy's USS Billings crew is visiting the Magic City for the holiday weekend.

On Friday, they joined in on America's pastime at the Mustangs baseball game.

Residents at the game cheered on the five USS Billings crew members as they threw the opening pitches for Friday night's game.

"The people here are warm and friendly, and probably the most hospitable, down to earth people I have met in my life. So it's really great to be here," Commander Jeffrey Gerring for the USS Billings said.

Commander Gerring says they typically travel to different towns across the country, speaking to people who may not know what the Navy does, and it gives them an opportunity to find interested recruits along the way.

He says they enjoy coming to the city that their ship is named after to make connections with the people, letting them know it's their ship too.

Before the five sailors opened the game up with their pitches, they helped the Friends Of USS Billings Committee unveil a chair and plaque dedicated to POW's and those missing in action.

"I know the committee has been working on this plaque for a long time, and anytime we get the time to recognize those who have gone before us is a special opportunity. Not all our Marines and sailors come back from the missions they go on, so being able to come out here and represent them and give our support for them is really special," Commander Gerring said.